Padres GM Preller Lauds Kim Ha-seong's Unexpected Defensive Mastery

When the San Diego Padres signed South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong, they anticipated a solid offensive player but underestimated his defensive prowess. A.J. Preller, the Padres' GM, admitted this oversight as Kim emerged as a Gold Glove winner, showcasing exceptional defensive skills that went beyond the team's initial expectations. This revelation came during a press conference in Seoul, ahead of the Padres' exhibition game against the Korean national team, highlighting Kim's significant progress since joining MLB.

Kim Ha-seong's transition from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to Major League Baseball (MLB) has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his batting strength in the KBO, his defensive abilities were initially considered to be just above average. However, Kim quickly proved his worth on the field, surprising the Padres' management.

"Honestly, I think when we scouted Ha-seong and brought him to San Diego, we thought he was going to be a solid defender and a very good offensive player," Preller stated, acknowledging the miscalculation of Kim's defensive capabilities. Winning the Gold Glove last year, Kim has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the league, a development that even the Padres did not fully anticipate.

Kim's Influence and the Addition of Go Woo-suk

Kim's influence extends beyond his on-field performance; he has become a fan favorite, known for his hard work and dedication. His popularity among Padres fans is a testament to his skill and work ethic.

Additionally, the Padres have welcomed another South Korean player, Go Woo-suk, a former closer for the LG Twins in the KBO. Go is currently vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster, with Preller noting a similar adjustment period for Go as Kim experienced. The Padres' commitment to their international players is evident in their support and patience during these transition periods.