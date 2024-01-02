Paddy Pimblett’s Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

Known for his flamboyant personality and impressive fighting record, Paddy Pimblett, affectionately dubbed ‘The Baddy’, has once more become the centre of the conversation. This time, it’s not for his fighting prowess but for his noticeable weight gain following his recent clash at UFC 296.

Concerns Over Pimblett’s Weight Gain

Just a fortnight after his lightweight bout against Tony Ferguson, Pimblett has been spotted looking notably heavier. This has sparked an outpouring of concern from fans and observers alike, who are worried about the potential health implications of such drastic weight fluctuations. While some argue that this weight gain could be a normal bodily response after a weight cut, others speculate about its impact on Pimblett’s endurance in the ring.

Frevola Challenges Pimblett

Amid the ongoing discussion about Pimblett’s weight, unranked lightweight Matt Frevola has stepped forward, challenging Pimblett to a fight. Despite his 5-0 record in the UFC, Pimblett has yet to crack the top 15, a fact that Frevola, with his more extensive experience of 10 fights in the promotion, is keen to exploit. Indicating his willingness to face Pimblett either in the UK or the US, Frevola has made his intentions public via a tweet tagging UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby.

Questioning Pimblett’s Performance

Despite his victory over Ferguson, Pimblett’s performance has drawn criticism. Notably, Paul Felder, a former UFC fighter and current commentator, voiced doubts about Pimblett’s ability to take on any of the top 15 fighters in his weight class. Pimblett’s inability to break into the top 15, even after his fifth straight win under the UFC banner, has left some questioning his future potential in the sport.