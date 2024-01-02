en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Paddy Pimblett’s Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Paddy Pimblett’s Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

Known for his flamboyant personality and impressive fighting record, Paddy Pimblett, affectionately dubbed ‘The Baddy’, has once more become the centre of the conversation. This time, it’s not for his fighting prowess but for his noticeable weight gain following his recent clash at UFC 296.

Concerns Over Pimblett’s Weight Gain

Just a fortnight after his lightweight bout against Tony Ferguson, Pimblett has been spotted looking notably heavier. This has sparked an outpouring of concern from fans and observers alike, who are worried about the potential health implications of such drastic weight fluctuations. While some argue that this weight gain could be a normal bodily response after a weight cut, others speculate about its impact on Pimblett’s endurance in the ring.

Frevola Challenges Pimblett

Amid the ongoing discussion about Pimblett’s weight, unranked lightweight Matt Frevola has stepped forward, challenging Pimblett to a fight. Despite his 5-0 record in the UFC, Pimblett has yet to crack the top 15, a fact that Frevola, with his more extensive experience of 10 fights in the promotion, is keen to exploit. Indicating his willingness to face Pimblett either in the UK or the US, Frevola has made his intentions public via a tweet tagging UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby.

Questioning Pimblett’s Performance

Despite his victory over Ferguson, Pimblett’s performance has drawn criticism. Notably, Paul Felder, a former UFC fighter and current commentator, voiced doubts about Pimblett’s ability to take on any of the top 15 fighters in his weight class. Pimblett’s inability to break into the top 15, even after his fifth straight win under the UFC banner, has left some questioning his future potential in the sport.

0
Health Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss

By Saboor Bayat

IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health

By Safak Costu

Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By BNN Correspondents

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen

By BNN Correspondents

Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups ...
@Health · 2 mins
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups ...
heart comment 0
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness

By Muhammad Jawad

NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
29 seconds
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
30 seconds
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
31 seconds
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
34 seconds
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
34 seconds
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
37 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
38 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
42 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
42 seconds
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app