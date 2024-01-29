Paddy Donovan Maintains Undefeated Record, Aims for Welterweight Championship

In a remarkable display of talent and tenacity, Limerick-born boxer Paddy Donovan emerged victorious after a fierce boxing match on Saturday night in Belfast, maintaining an undefeated record in his professional career. Trained by Andy Lee, the former world middleweight champion, Donovan has now accrued 13 wins with no losses, a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

Securing Victory against Herrera

Donovan's latest victory came after a grueling fight against his Argentinian opponent, Williams Andres Herrera, whom he defeated in a seventh-round stoppage. The Limerick native showcased significant progress and resilience in his boxing career, weathering a storm in the middle rounds and finishing Herrera off with a well-placed right hook after bringing him down twice with body shots.

Aspirations for the Welterweight Championship

This win is but a stepping stone in Donovan's journey towards his ultimate goal, aspiring to become a world welterweight boxing champion. As he continues to rise in the boxing world, Donovan is not just looking for more significant matches in the coming year, but also hopes to headline an event in his hometown of Limerick, demonstrating his ambition to enhance his profile and continue his path to championship glory.

Potential Match with Lewis Crocker

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith has expressed interest in a potential fight between Donovan and Lewis Crocker, describing it as a massive fight that could sell a lot of tickets. However, questions hang in the balance as to whether this fight could take place at welterweight or one division north, given that Crocker weighed three pounds over the divisional limit in his last weigh-in. Regardless, Donovan, a former amateur standout in Ireland, is seen as ready for a step-up in class against Crocker, and fans eagerly await the prospect of such a matchup.