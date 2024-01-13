Packers’ Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys’ Dominance

In the looming NFC Wild Card Round, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is not the sole worry. Their special teams, dwindling at the 29th position in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, emerge as a formidable challenge, especially against the stronger Dallas Cowboys, standing tall at the 12th rank. The Packers’ special teams, despite the induction of coordinator Rich Bisaccia, have struggled to claw their way up from their low positions, with a regression from 22nd in 2022 to 29th in 2023.

Key Players and Challenges

Dallas’s return specialist, KaVontae Turpin, who averages an impressive 29.2 yards per kickoff return, is a significant hurdle the Packers must overcome. The Packers’ coverage units have been consistent, but Turpin’s prowess coupled with the home-field advantage could spell trouble. In addition, the Packers’ kicker, Anders Carlson, has been riddled with inconsistency, contrasting sharply with the Cowboys’ remarkably reliable Brandon Aubrey, particularly with long-range field goals.

Cowboys’ Dominance and Packers’ Struggles

The Cowboys have also been successful in blocking kicks, intensifying the Packers’ apprehensions. The Packers, on their part, have grappled with penalties on special teams, ranking at a league-worst with a total of 19 penalties amounting to 178 yards. Such errors, including missed field goals or losing the field position battle, need to be curtailed to ensure a fighting chance at victory in the high-stakes playoffs where every misstep is magnified.

Looking Ahead

The underperformance of the Green Bay Packers’ special teams poses a significant roadblock for their competitiveness and potential playoff progression. This emphasizes an urgent need for improvement and strategic modifications in the forthcoming seasons to better their chances. The looming playoff encounter against the Dallas Cowboys will test the mettle of the Packers’ special teams and can potentially serve as a turning point.