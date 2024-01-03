en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Packers Reinforce Practice Squad with Coyle and Johnson, Promotes Melton to Main Roster

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Packers Reinforce Practice Squad with Coyle and Johnson, Promotes Melton to Main Roster

Green Bay Packers are reinforcing their practice squad with the addition of safety Tyler Coyle and cornerback Anthony Johnson. This strategic move comes in the wake of the recent promotion of safety Benny Sapp III and receiver Bo Melton to the main roster. Both Coyle and Johnson are determined to carve out a strong future with the Packers as the 2023 season reaches its climax.

Packers’ New Picks: Coyle and Johnson

A product of Purdue, Tyler Coyle comes with a brief but impactful stint with the Dallas Cowboys. In his three games, Coyle recorded eight tackles, demonstrating his potential as a valuable defensive asset. Anthony Johnson, on the other hand, is not new to the Packers. He returns for his second tenure with the team after an initial release in late November.

Impact on Practice Squad Composition

With Coyle and Johnson on board, the Packers’ practice squad now features three secondary players, including Zyon Gilbert. This diversification lends the squad a robust blend of outside linebackers, running backs, wide receivers, defensive linemen, offensive linemen, a quarterback, fullback, and tight end.

Bo Melton: From Practice Squad to Main Roster

A notable highlight in the recent Packers’ roster reshuffle is the promotion of Bo Melton to the 53-man roster. The receiver, who cut his teeth on the Packers’ practice squad, earned his promotion with a standout 100-yard game in 2023 against the Minnesota Vikings. Melton, a Rutgers alumnus with a family tradition of sportsmanship, demonstrated his skill in exploiting spaces within the secondary and his reliable concentration skills. His promotion comes at a crucial time when several receivers are questionable for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears. Melton’s elevation from the practice squad to the main roster is a testament to his hard work and the Packers’ keen eye for talent.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns

By Salman Khan

Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings

By Salman Khan

Essexville Garber Triumphs Over Bay City Central in Boys Basketball Clash

By Salman Khan

Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten: The New Midday Voices on 97.3 The Fan

By Salman Khan

Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap ...
@Sports · 43 seconds
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap ...
heart comment 0
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title

By Salman Khan

Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences

By Salman Khan

NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet

By Salman Khan

Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys’ Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results

By Salman Khan

Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
8 seconds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
9 seconds
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
11 seconds
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
18 seconds
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings
21 seconds
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings
Essexville Garber Triumphs Over Bay City Central in Boys Basketball Clash
22 seconds
Essexville Garber Triumphs Over Bay City Central in Boys Basketball Clash
Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten: The New Midday Voices on 97.3 The Fan
44 seconds
Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten: The New Midday Voices on 97.3 The Fan
Shannen Doherty Shares Optimism for Future Cancer Treatments Amid Personal Struggles
3 mins
Shannen Doherty Shares Optimism for Future Cancer Treatments Amid Personal Struggles
International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2024: A Global Emphasis on Holistic Health
4 mins
International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2024: A Global Emphasis on Holistic Health
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
55 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app