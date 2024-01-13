en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Packers’ QB Jordan Love Rescues Student Amidst Snowstorm Ahead of Playoff Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Packers’ QB Jordan Love Rescues Student Amidst Snowstorm Ahead of Playoff Game

Lucy Kurowski, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, found herself in an extraordinary situation when she was caught in a snowstorm in her hometown of De Pere, Wisconsin. As the white flurry intensified, an unexpected helping hand extended towards her. The hand was none other than that of Jordan Love, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. This unforeseen encounter took place on January 12, as confirmed by Kurowski’s aunt, Allie Adames.

A Surprise in the Snowstorm

Caught in the harsh Wisconsin winter, Kurowski found herself battling the elements. But who would have imagined that her knight in shining armor would be a National Football League (NFL) star? The Packers’ quarterback came to her aid, assisting her amidst the snowstorm. This act of kindness, taking place just days before his team’s crucial playoff game, is a testament to the athlete’s compassion off the field.

Award-winning Player Lends a Hand

Jordan Love is not just an ordinary football player. He was recently awarded the title of NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his striking performance in week 18 against the Chicago Bears. This recognition underscores Love’s on-field prowess, and his assistance to Kurowski highlights his character beyond the sports arena.

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

While Love’s kind act has warmed the hearts of many, his focus is undoubtedly on the upcoming playoff game. The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to face off against the Dallas Cowboys this coming Sunday, in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The team will travel to Dallas on Saturday, preparing to compete in this highly-anticipated event.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze has declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, marking a significant moment in his evolving football career. Projected as a first-round pick, Odunze’s announcement follows a brilliant collegiate career with the Washington Huskies, where he racked up 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. His remarkable statistics
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
6 mins ago
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
6 mins ago
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
5 mins ago
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
5 mins ago
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
5 mins ago
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
1 min
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
5 mins
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
5 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
5 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
5 mins
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
6 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
6 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
6 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
7 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app