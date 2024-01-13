en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Packers’ QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Packers’ QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm

Amid the biting cold and snow-filled streets of Wisconsin, a moment of unexpected warmth captured the internet’s attention. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for two consecutive weeks, exhibited an act of kindness that extended far beyond the football field.

Love’s Unplanned Act of Kindness

It was an ordinary snowy day in De Pere when 20-year-old Lucy Kurowski found herself struggling to free her car from a stubborn parking spot. Unbeknownst to her, she was about to experience a moment that would become an internet sensation. Love, who happened to pass by, initially drove away, only to return moments later to lend a helping hand. Despite their collective efforts, the car remained stuck, but the encounter itself was a victory for Kurowski.

A Viral Encounter

The two shared a selfie, a simple memento that soon catapulted onto the global stage. Shared on social media, it quickly garnered over 3.3 million views, creating an online buzz that even caught the attention of the NFL, which acknowledged the event on their social media platforms. The encounter underlined the shared humanity that binds us, even as it highlighted Love’s character off the field.

The Impact Beyond the Field

Kurowski, a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, lauded Love for his generosity, celebrating him as an exemplary figure both on and off the field. This event occurred just hours before the Packers were set to travel to Arlington, Texas, for a wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. But for Love, it was about more than just football. It was about embracing the spirit of community, about extending a hand when it mattered—a testament to the power of kindness that transcends the boundaries of the football field.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
46 seconds ago
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
In a recent series of high school girls basketball games, various teams across the region showcased their skills and strategies, resulting in a range of scores and outcomes. The matches, marked by both remarkable triumphs and narrow victories, brought the spirit of competition to life. Significant Victories and Close Calls Artesia outshone Santa Teresa with
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
9 mins ago
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
9 mins ago
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
56 seconds ago
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
5 mins ago
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
7 mins ago
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
46 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
56 seconds
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
4 mins
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
5 mins
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
7 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
7 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
8 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
8 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
9 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app