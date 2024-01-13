en English
Sports

Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game

In a strategic move to fortify their cornerback position ahead of their upcoming clash against the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers have elevated David Long Jr. from the practice squad. However, this shift is temporary and Long Jr. will return to the practice squad post-game.

Long Jr. – A Temporary Solution

The decision to promote David Long Jr. stems from the potential vacancy in the cornerback position. Jaire Alexander, a key player for the Packers, has been listed as questionable for the Dallas game following an ankle injury sustained in a practice session. Long Jr., with his experience in three regular season games for the Packers this year, and previous stints with the Raiders and the Panthers, is seen as a suitable stand-in. He has an impressive record of 19 tackles and a defended pass.

A Shakeup in the Squad

The Packers have been juggling their squad due to injuries affecting several key players. Running back AJ Dillon is doubtful for the upcoming game, adding to the team’s concerns. To accommodate Long Jr., veteran RB Kenyan Drake was released from the practice squad. The Packers have other running back options on their practice squad, including rookie Ellis Merriweather.

Aaron Jones – The Silver Lining

Despite the injuries and squad adjustments, the Packers have a beacon of hope in Aaron Jones. The veteran running back has returned to his peak form after overcoming hamstring and knee injuries. Jones has a history of excelling against the Cowboys, with 370 yards and six touchdowns in three previous encounters. His robust running style and leadership are expected to be key assets for the Packers in the forthcoming game.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

