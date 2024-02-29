Packers GM Gutekunst Eyes Trades, Power Backs, and Cap Space Flexibility at NFL Scouting Combine

GREEN BAY, WI - As the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst shares insights on the team's draft strategy, highlighting the potential for trades, the pursuit of a power running back, and leveraging cap space for the 2024 season. With five picks in the top 100, Green Bay is positioned for strategic moves to bolster the roster.

Draft Capital and Trade Flexibility

The Packers' possession of selections No. 25, Nos. 41 and 58 in the second round, and Nos. 88 and 91 in the third round, coupled with expected compensatory picks, grants them significant leverage. Gutekunst's remarks to Larry McCarren of Packers.com underscore the team's openness to both drafting talent and exploring trade options for veteran players. This flexibility is crucial for addressing needs at cornerback, safety, and offensive tackle.

Searching for a Power Back

Amidst a competitive free agency market, the Packers are exploring options for a larger running back to complement Aaron Jones. Potential targets include Titans' Derrick Henry and Raiders' Josh Jacobs, with Green Bay's recent restructures of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith's contracts potentially freeing up cap space. Additionally, the team's meeting with former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime at the Combine, who boasts a 94.0 PFF rushing grade, signals a strong interest in enhancing their short-yardage and game-closing capabilities.

Looking Ahead: Draft and Cap Strategy

While the Packers' immediate focus is on the Combine and draft, their long-term strategy involves careful cap management and roster development. By restructuring contracts and targeting specific player profiles, Green Bay aims to maintain competitive edge while addressing key positions of need. The implications of these moves will be closely watched as the Packers prepare for the 2024 season, with an emphasis on supporting quarterback Jordan Love and strengthening the team's overall performance.

As the Packers navigate the complexities of the draft and free agency, their strategic decisions in the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the team's future. Gutekunst's approach reflects a balance between immediate needs and long-term vision, with the potential to significantly impact Green Bay's trajectory in 2024 and beyond.