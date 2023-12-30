Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers have confirmed the placement of cornerback Eric Stokes on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. This development further exacerbates an already challenging period for the Packers’ secondary, which will also miss the services of fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a suspension.

A Series of Challenges for Packers’ Secondary

Aged 24, Stokes had initially sustained the injury in October during a match against the Denver Broncos. Despite recently returning to the field and contributing six tackles over two games, the recurring hamstring issue has led to his placement on injured reserve. This restriction compounds the difficulties for the Packers’ secondary, with the absence of Jaire Alexander, who faces a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, linked to a coin toss incident the previous week.

Adjustments to the Roster

In response to these developments, the Packers have made strategic changes to their roster. Safety Benny Sapp III has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, taking the place of Stokes. Additionally, wide receiver Bo Melton has been elevated to the game day roster, providing additional options for the Packers.

