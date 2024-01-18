Pace University Women's Lacrosse Team Celebrated for Historic National Championship Win

In a momentous victory, the women's lacrosse team of Pace University, fondly known as the Setters, etched their name in history by winning the 2023 NCAA Division II National Championship on May 21, 2023. They clinched their title with a convincing 19-9 triumph over the top-ranked West Chester University, marking the first time a college team from Westchester has bagged a national championship.

Recognition at the New York State Capitol

On January 16, the Setters' unparalleled accomplishment was celebrated in the hallowed halls of the New York State Capitol in Albany. The ceremony was graced by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and other Westchester lawmakers, who showered accolades on the team. Stewart-Cousins, in her address, underscored the importance of equal opportunities in sports, harking back to a time when societal norms expected women to remain spectators rather than active participants in sports.

Echoes of Gratitude

Team members, including Angelina Porcello, who bagged the title of National Player of the Year, and midfielder Emma Rafferty, voiced their gratitude for the recognition and the indelible experience at the Capitol. They reflected on their journey, emphasizing the collective team spirit and unwavering determination that led to their historic win.

A Remarkable Season

The Setters' season was nothing short of spectacular, with 17 victorious outings against ranked opponents and an overall impressive 21-2 record. As they gear up for their upcoming season, starting with their pre-season this week, they will also be celebrated at the NCAA Championship Ring Ceremony on January 19, reinforcing their status as formidable contenders in the sport.