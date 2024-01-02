Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl

The University of Washington’s football team, a member of the Pac-12 Conference, has triumphed in the Sugar Bowl, marking a significant step forward for the conference. This victory has propelled them into the College Football Playoff (CFP) national title game, ending a six-year absence from the CFP for the Pac-12.

Washington’s Triumph

The Washington Huskies put up a thrilling performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. Displaying commendable teamwork and strategy, they secured a 37-31 victory. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a key player, making significant contributions with 430 yards and two touchdowns. Edge Bralen Trice also had a standout game with five tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The game witnessed a climax when Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers misfired on a throw to the end zone, handing Washington the victory.

Historical Significance

This win holds more weight than just a playoff victory; it marks Washington’s first national title opportunity since 1991. Penix Jr., with his exceptional performance, became the first player with multiple 4,500-yard passing seasons in Pac-12 history. The credit also goes to Coach Kalen DeBoer, who guided the team to 21 consecutive victories, setting a new record for winning 10 games by 10 points or fewer.

Pac-12’s Last Stand

While the triumph is a moment of glory, it is also bittersweet. The Pac-12 Conference is in its final season in its current form as a Power Five conference. It has faced challenges over the years, including a lack of playoff success and difficulties in securing a competitive media rights contract. The impending departure of several member schools to other conferences threatens to weaken the Pac-12’s position further. However, Washington’s success has provided a beacon of hope and an opportunity for the Pac-12 to demonstrate its capabilities in football one last time before the conference undergoes significant changes.