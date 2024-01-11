OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum

Football, the beautiful game, isn’t just about the 90 minutes on the pitch. It’s also about the journey, the camaraderie, and the shared experiences. In a bold move to rewrite this narrative, OxVox, Oxford United’s independent supporters trust, is championing a vision for sustainable match-day travel. This initiative is closely tied to the club’s plans for The Triangle stadium, a project that has sparked a spirited dialogue on transportation logistics.

Embracing Sustainable Travel

Despite opposition questioning the feasibility of fans giving up their cars, OxVox remains resolute. The trust is drawing inspiration from data gleaned from other stadiums, such as Brighton’s, to demonstrate that a radical shift in fan behavior is not just possible, but achievable. In September, they launched the Three Point Pledge – a call to fans to commit to minimizing car use and embracing public transport on match days. This ongoing initiative is about more than just a reduction in carbon footprint; it’s about fostering a community spirit, one bus ride at a time.

Interim Results Show Promise

The Three Point Pledge has garnered 843 interim responses so far. A striking 82% of respondents are willing to leave their cars at home, a testament to their commitment to the club and the planet. Furthermore, over half expressed a willingness to car share or use designated car parks if car use was unavoidable. These responses, although based on current transport options, are encouraging for the club’s ambitious goal of 90% non-car travel to the new stadium.

Uncovering New Travel Options

OxVox is currently analyzing anonymized comments from fans about their intended routes and means of transport. This information will help identify less obvious travel options, opening up new possibilities for fans and further supporting the club’s sustainability goals. Additionally, the club is considering a broader study to gain comprehensive insights into fans’ transportation preferences. This is not just about getting to the game; it’s about changing the game for the better.