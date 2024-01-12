Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United

Newcastle United, the Premier League football club, has seen a shift in its ownership structure, with the majority shareholder, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, continuing to retain 80% of the club’s shares. However, the remaining 20% stake, previously split equally between Amanda Staveley and the Reuben family, has undergone a reshuffle. The specifics about the change in stakes have not been disclosed.

A Glimpse into the Financial Accounts

The club’s financial accounts have revealed an injection of £127m of new equity investment since the takeover from Mike Ashley, predominantly coming from the PIF. The accounts also show payments of £1.259 million to Amanda Staveley for legal fees and advisory services payments to her company Cantervale, totaling £1.249 million. These payments have been designated as repayable loans.

Financial Struggles Amidst Success

Despite the financial boost and successful seasons, Newcastle United has acknowledged a loss of £150m over the past two years, including £73.4m in the last financial year. The club’s revenues have seen a 39% increase, supported by successful season results and improved sponsorship deals. However, the club’s capacity to grow is limited by its 52,000 capacity stadium, prompting considerations for a new stadium or an expansion of the existing St James’ Park.

Compliance with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules

As the club navigates its financial challenges, it has admitted the possibility of the need to sell one of their star players to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. Club CEO, Darren Eales, has expressed that player trading might be necessary for the club’s long-term benefit. This could possibly impact players such as Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, or Sven Botman. As the team prepares for an upcoming match against Manchester City, these financial revelations and potential player trades could significantly affect the club’s strategy and performance.