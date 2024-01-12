en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United

Newcastle United, the Premier League football club, has seen a shift in its ownership structure, with the majority shareholder, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, continuing to retain 80% of the club’s shares. However, the remaining 20% stake, previously split equally between Amanda Staveley and the Reuben family, has undergone a reshuffle. The specifics about the change in stakes have not been disclosed.

A Glimpse into the Financial Accounts

The club’s financial accounts have revealed an injection of £127m of new equity investment since the takeover from Mike Ashley, predominantly coming from the PIF. The accounts also show payments of £1.259 million to Amanda Staveley for legal fees and advisory services payments to her company Cantervale, totaling £1.249 million. These payments have been designated as repayable loans.

Financial Struggles Amidst Success

Despite the financial boost and successful seasons, Newcastle United has acknowledged a loss of £150m over the past two years, including £73.4m in the last financial year. The club’s revenues have seen a 39% increase, supported by successful season results and improved sponsorship deals. However, the club’s capacity to grow is limited by its 52,000 capacity stadium, prompting considerations for a new stadium or an expansion of the existing St James’ Park.

Compliance with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules

As the club navigates its financial challenges, it has admitted the possibility of the need to sell one of their star players to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. Club CEO, Darren Eales, has expressed that player trading might be necessary for the club’s long-term benefit. This could possibly impact players such as Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, or Sven Botman. As the team prepares for an upcoming match against Manchester City, these financial revelations and potential player trades could significantly affect the club’s strategy and performance.

0
Finance Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
6 seconds ago
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) began trading on January 10, 2024, on a high note with an initial surge of 1.34%, reaching $428.27. The stock soared to a daily high of $429.47, but eventually closed lower at $422.60. The company’s 52-week range has been between $340.21-$428.36, indicating noteworthy price activity throughout the year. Financial Performance and
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects
New Parents, New Taxes: Navigating the 2024 Tax Season
1 min ago
New Parents, New Taxes: Navigating the 2024 Tax Season
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
2 mins ago
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
12 seconds ago
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
33 seconds ago
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
1 min ago
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
10 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
31 seconds
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
32 seconds
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
33 seconds
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
36 seconds
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
1 min
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis
2 mins
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
3 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app