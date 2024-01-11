Owls’ Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL’s December Award

English Football League (EFL) has unveiled its shortlist for the coveted December Manager of the Month award, with Danny Röhl, the manager of the Owls, earning a much-deserved nomination. Röhl’s fresh and dynamic tactics have steered the team towards a significant performance turnaround, prompting a leap from the bottom of the Championship standings to a more respectable position.

Danny Röhl’s Impactful Leadership

Röhl’s strategy of high-energy and pressing game, coupled with his faith in younger players, has been the game-changer for the Owls. This approach has led to the team securing four victories out of seven games under his leadership in December. The transformation has not just been in the scores, but also in the overall morale and energy of the team.

The Competition

However, Röhl is not alone in his pursuit of the esteemed award. Other nominees include Enzo Maresca, who has instilled a renewed sense of energy and desire in his team, resulting in an almost flawless record in December. Russell Martin has also been instrumental in his team’s unbeaten run of seven games, bagging 17 points with a significant goal difference. Lastly, Mark Robins has managed to steady his team after an initial slow start to the season, securing 12 points from seven matches.

The Deciding Panel

The decision rests in the hands of the esteemed judging panel, which comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. The anticipation builds as the football world awaits the announcement on January 12th. Regardless of the result, the nomination itself is a testament to the remarkable transformation Röhl has orchestrated at the Owls.