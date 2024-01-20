OWL Paddle: Revolutionizing Pickleball with Silence

Howard Haugom, a retired businessman turned inventor, has brought a significant innovation to the world of pickleball with the creation of the 'OWL' paddle. A marvel of acoustic engineering, this paddle operates at a lower frequency and decibel level than its standard counterparts, making it a quiet yet effective tool in the court.

The OWL: A New Rhythm in Pickleball

Unlike typical paddles that resonate at 1,100 to 1,200 hertz and over 85 decibels, the OWL emits a sound below 600 hertz and under 80 decibels. This reduction of noise by nearly 50% has not only made the paddle a preferred choice among players but also earned it an endorsement from the American governing body for the sport. This achievement marks a noteworthy advancement in the technology of pickleball equipment, and it's all thanks to the innovative spirit of Haugom.

From Health Scare to Creative Pursuit

Haugom's journey to this invention was not a conventional one. Following a life-altering health scare, a doctor's advice led him to understand that staying unproductive could be detrimental to his health. This prompted Haugom to seek endeavors that did 'a little bit of good' each day. A former owner of QE Home, a chain of linen stores, Haugom retired in 2015 and spent some time recovering in Mexico. During this period, he penned four self-published novels, thereby maintaining his productivity and creative spirit.

Pickleball: A New Leash on Life

Eventually, his interest veered towards pickleball. Once an avid tennis player, Haugom had to opt out of the sport due to his health constraints. Pickleball, with its less strenuous demands, offered him a more accessible alternative. Moreover, it provided a perfect field for him to contribute positively to his community. The OWL paddle was launched in mid-November and is currently being sold online and in select stores, marking a new chapter in Haugom’s life of doing 'a little bit of good' every day.