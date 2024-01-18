Owen Watkin Returns to International Stage with Wales Six Nations Squad Call-Up

The Ospreys Rugby Union Team is celebrating the return of centre Owen Watkin to the international stage, having been named in the Wales Six Nations squad. After being off the international field since November 2022, including missing the 2023 World Cup, Watkin's inclusion by head coach Warren Gatland is a testament to his consistent performance and improvement. The news was met with praise by Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

Advertisment

Ospreys Representation in the Squad

Watkin is not alone in his call to the national team. He is joined by three fellow Ospreys players - George North, Gareth Thomas, and Adam Beard. However, despite their success this season, Ospreys have the fewest players represented in the 34-man Wales squad, a fact that has raised some eyebrows. The selection has been impacted by injuries, with pivotal players like Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake missing the forthcoming tournament.

Booth's Take on Selection Process

Advertisment

Booth underscored the significance of individual and team performance in influencing the selection process, hinting that opinions often play a pivotal role in the decision-making. However, he did reassure fans that Thomas' minor hamstring issue would not impede his Six Nations prospects. On the other hand, James Fender has been added to the injury list with a shoulder setback, another blow for Ospreys.

Ospreys' Challenge Cup Ambitions

Despite the selection issues and injuries, Ospreys have already secured themselves a spot in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup. Their focus is now on winning their final group game in Johannesburg, potentially securing a home tie in April, which would be a significant boost for the team.