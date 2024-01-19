Owen Tippett's Scoring Streak Bolsters Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is flying high, having netted six goals in his last six games. The intriguing twist to this tale is that Tippett has been wielding a stick with teammate Travis Konecny's name on it, having broken his own Bauer sticks. The borrowed stick, though similar to Tippett's usual choice, has minor differences in blade thickness and curvature.

Tippett's Ascending Performance

The shift to Konecny's stick seems to have unlocked something in Tippett's game. His confidence and prowess on the ice have soared, as he has struck two recent game-winning goals and amassed a total of 18 for the season, three of which were game-winners. Tippett, despite ranking high in the NHL for missed shots, has fine-tuned his accuracy, missing the net with just 10 out of 31 shots in the past six matches.

Teammates and Coach Laud Tippett

His teammates and coach, John Tortorella, have been vocal in their appreciation of Tippett's shooting skill, encouraging him to keep the puck on net. Tippett himself acknowledges the significant role confidence plays in his game, and his recent performances certainly reflect a player at the top of his game.

Philadelphia Flyers Practice Updates

The Flyers have also been bolstered by the return of Sean Couturier after a two-game injury-related absence. However, Bobby Brink faces a challenge to maintain a presence in the lineup, having been a healthy scratch in recent games. As the team looks to extend their winning streak to six consecutive victories, Tippett's form will undoubtedly be a crucial factor.