Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams

The ice of the rink has been a challenging battlefield for the Owen Sound hockey team. After a series of recent setbacks, including losses to the Guelph Storm (5-2), the Flint Firebirds (5-3), and a disappointing endgame against Ottawa, the team is regrouping and refocusing. Even as the trade deadline witnessed rival teams Saginaw Spirit and Kitchener Rangers bolstering their ranks with top-tier players, Owen Sound continues to hold its ground.

Unwavering Confidence Amidst Defeat

Despite the uphill struggle, there is a beacon of optimism within the team. Cedrick Guindon, one of the team’s players, maintains a positive outlook. He believes that the unpredictable nature of the league is a wild card that can turn the tables at any moment. According to Guindon, given just a few more minutes in the game against Ottawa, Owen Sound could have potentially turned the tides and emerged with a tie.

Junior Team’s Unbeaten Streak

While the senior team wrestles with its challenges, the Owen Sound Leeder and Associates of RBC Dominion Securities Junior Attack representative under-11 team is painting a different picture. They have an impressive season record of 18-0-3, keeping their 21-game point streak alive. The team is currently leading the Tri-County Minor Hockey League’s under-11 Harrison (BB) division table.

Defense as their Stronghold

After being downgraded from single-A to the Tri-County Minor Hockey League’s double-B loop, the team has risen to the challenge. Goaltender Jack Harris and his team have made defense their stronghold, supporting each other and keeping their opponents at bay. The team is gearing up for its next home game against the Oakville Rangers at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre, hoping to extend their unbeaten run.