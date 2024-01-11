en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Owen Freeman: The Rising Star of Iowa Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Owen Freeman: The Rising Star of Iowa Basketball

When you watch Owen Freeman, the 6-10 freshman forward from Moline, gracefully dominate the basketball court for Iowa, you are witnessing a young talent in the making. Averaging over 10 points and nearly six rebounds per game, and leading the team with 30 blocked shots, Freeman has swiftly emerged as a beacon of hope in a challenging season for the Iowa basketball team.

Hard Work Pays Off

Freeman’s basketball journey is woven with the threads of dedication, discipline, and an unyielding drive for excellence. This is echoed by Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who attributes Freeman’s success to his relentless work ethic. Freeman’s commitment to basketball has not only earned him the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times this season but has also made him a strong contender for Freshman of the Year.

A Family Affair

Freeman’s passion for basketball runs deep, with roots planted firmly in his family history. Both his parents were former basketball players at Olivet Nazarene University, where they instilled in him a deep love for the game. This familial connection to the sport has shaped Freeman’s journey, encouraging him to push boundaries and continually strive for greatness on the court.

The Gentle Giant

Off the court, Freeman’s personality is calm and introverted, a stark contrast to the aggressive player seen during games. A lover of drawing and documentary films, Freeman balances his life on and off the court with a rare grace. However, the gentle giant’s quiet nature does not hold him back on the court, where he channels his aggression to outmaneuver opponents and deliver impressive performances.

Charting the Future

Despite his remarkable achievements, those who know him best believe Freeman has yet to reach his full potential, including his coach McCaffery. As Freeman continues to refine his craft, the sports community watches with bated breath. His recent performances against Wisconsin and Rutgers suggest a bright future for the young player, and the growing anticipation is that he could be the next star for Iowa, following in the footsteps of past luminaries like Luka Garza and the Murray brothers.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
26 seconds ago
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Alan Kuver Memorial fencing Tournament, a day-long event of intense competition and camaraderie, culminated with Manhasset securing the championship title. Over ten schools participated, honing their skills from the 9 a.m. start to the medal ceremony at 6:30 p.m., with Manhasset emerging victorious. This victory bore special significance for Manhasset coach Michael Fabio, a former
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
45 seconds ago
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
56 seconds ago
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
28 seconds ago
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
32 seconds ago
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
32 seconds ago
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Latest Headlines
World News
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
26 seconds
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
28 seconds
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
32 seconds
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
32 seconds
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
45 seconds
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
56 seconds
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
1 min
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
4 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
4 mins
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app