en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Owen Freeman: The Rising Star of Iowa Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Owen Freeman: The Rising Star of Iowa Basketball

When you watch Owen Freeman, the 6-10 freshman forward from Moline, gracefully dominate the basketball court for Iowa, you are witnessing a young talent in the making. Averaging over 10 points and nearly six rebounds per game, and leading the team with 30 blocked shots, Freeman has swiftly emerged as a beacon of hope in a challenging season for the Iowa basketball team.

Hard Work Pays Off

Freeman’s basketball journey is woven with the threads of dedication, discipline, and an unyielding drive for excellence. This is echoed by Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who attributes Freeman’s success to his relentless work ethic. Freeman’s commitment to basketball has not only earned him the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times this season but has also made him a strong contender for Freshman of the Year.

A Family Affair

Freeman’s passion for basketball runs deep, with roots planted firmly in his family history. Both his parents were former basketball players at Olivet Nazarene University, where they instilled in him a deep love for the game. This familial connection to the sport has shaped Freeman’s journey, encouraging him to push boundaries and continually strive for greatness on the court.

The Gentle Giant

Off the court, Freeman’s personality is calm and introverted, a stark contrast to the aggressive player seen during games. A lover of drawing and documentary films, Freeman balances his life on and off the court with a rare grace. However, the gentle giant’s quiet nature does not hold him back on the court, where he channels his aggression to outmaneuver opponents and deliver impressive performances.

Charting the Future

Despite his remarkable achievements, those who know him best believe Freeman has yet to reach his full potential, including his coach McCaffery. As Freeman continues to refine his craft, the sports community watches with bated breath. His recent performances against Wisconsin and Rutgers suggest a bright future for the young player, and the growing anticipation is that he could be the next star for Iowa, following in the footsteps of past luminaries like Luka Garza and the Murray brothers.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
As the UFC Vegas 84 spotlight focuses on the flyweight division, fans are in for a treat with the clash between the rising star Joshua Van and the newcomer Felipe Bunes. This much-anticipated bout pits Van’s striking prowess against Bunes’ grappling skills, setting the stage for a classic grappler versus striker showdown. Van’s Winning Streak
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
8 mins ago
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
14 mins ago
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins ago
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
6 mins ago
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
6 mins ago
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
1 min
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
3 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
4 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
5 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
6 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app