Over 150 Runners Brave Snowstorm in Starting Block Winter Carnival 10k/3k

Despite the punishing snowfall, over 150 runners took the challenge and competed in the Starting Block Winter Carnival 10k/3k event on February 11. Hosted by the Kal Rats in Lavington, the race proved to be an inspiring display of determination and resilience.

Advertisment

A Snowy Showcase of Endurance

With participants ranging from under 10 to over 80 years old, the event celebrated the unyielding spirit of athletes from all walks of life. Despite the inclement weather, the runners pushed through the cold and embraced the challenge with grace and resolve.

Standout Performances in the Freezing Cold

Advertisment

Owen Lloyd of UBCO emerged victorious in the male category, finishing the 10k race in an impressive time of 35 minutes and 45 seconds. Emma Kearns, also from UBCO, claimed the top spot for the women, completing the course in 41 minutes and 13 seconds.

The 3k event, which featured unique chocolate shoe prizes, proved to be equally captivating. Children and adults alike showcased their grit and determination, making it a memorable experience for all involved.

A Beloved Tradition in Its Twentieth Year

Advertisment

Originally known as the Valhalla Pure 10k, the Starting Block Winter Carnival 10k/3k marked its twentieth running this year. The event has become a cherished tradition, taking place on the final Sunday of the Vernon Winter Carnival. Runners and spectators alike eagerly await the next edition, tentatively scheduled for February 9.

The Kal Rats, the organizers of the Winter Carnival 10k/3k, are also responsible for another popular event: the Sprint Triathlon. This year, the Triathlon will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary on June 23.

In the face of adversity, the runners of the Starting Block Winter Carnival 10k/3k demonstrated the power of perseverance and the indomitable human spirit. Their triumphs serve as a reminder that, even in the harshest conditions, we can find the strength to push forward and achieve our goals.