Over 100 Layoffs at Sports Illustrated: EBCI and Kituwah, LLC Unaffected

In a seismic shift that has shaken the world of sports journalism, the Arena Group, the entity operating and publishing the renowned Sports Illustrated magazine, has declared over 100 layoffs. The announcement, made on January 18, 2024, was attributed to the company's pursuit of a more streamlined business model, a move necessitated by substantial debt and missed payments.

Continued Financial Stability for EBCI and Kituwah, LLC

Against the backdrop of brewing concerns, officials from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and Kituwah, LLC—a tribal entity and lead investor in the Sports Illustrated Resorts—have provided reassurance. They have clarified that the layoffs and the revocation of the Sports Illustrated Publishing License from the Arena Group will not impact the Tribe's financial standing. The Sports Illustrated Resorts Hospitality License held by Kituwah LLC and the EBCI is distinct from the Publishing License, and therefore remains unaffected.

Support for the Sports Illustrated Brand

Authentic Brands Group, the organization that terminated the Arena Group's license due to non-payment, has come forward to express its support for the Sports Illustrated brand and its resorts. They have ensured that the magazine's editorial arm continues to thrive despite the termination. The Group's backing is a ray of hope amidst seemingly turbulent times for the sports publication.

A Future Unaffected for Sports Illustrated Resorts

Principal Chief Michell Hicks has stepped forward to reassure the community that the development will not affect the Tribe. He expressed confidence in the opportunities presented by the Sports Illustrated Resorts. This assertion comes as a relief, especially in the wake of the Sports Illustrated Union and the NewsGuild of New York calling on Authentic Brands Group to ensure the magazine's continued publication. Kituwah, LLC, being the largest equity holder, has made significant investments in SI Resorts, including a commitment to invest $316 million over four years. They are also spearheading the development of a Sports Illustrated Resort in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, slated for inauguration in late 2025.