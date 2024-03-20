Outrage as England's Euro 2024 Kits Feature Multicolored St George's Cross: Farage and MPs Slam Nike

Public outrage has erupted following the unveiling of the new England football kits for Euro 2024, with a significant change to the St George's Cross prompting a fierce backlash from political figures and citizens alike. Nigel Farage, along with other MPs, has vocally criticized the kits, which now feature a multicolored cross on the collar, a departure from the traditional white and red symbol. Nike, the designer of the kits, has defended the change as a 'playful update' intended to unite and inspire, citing a celebration of football heroes with a modern twist.

Public and Political Backlash

Nigel Farage, on his GB News show, lambasted the new design, dismissing it as an 'absolute joke' and questioning the England football team's commitment to representing Englishness. The controversy has not just been limited to Farage; MPs from both the Reform UK and the Conservative Party have joined the chorus of disapproval. Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have respectively labeled the design as 'woke nonsense' and criticized it for not resembling the national flag. Social media users, especially on the platform X, have echoed these sentiments, expressing their discontent with the updated design.

Nike's Defense and Design Intentions

In response to the widespread criticism, Nike has issued statements explaining the rationale behind the design changes. The sports apparel giant described the multicolored St George's Cross as a 'playful update' aimed at uniting and inspiring the team and its supporters. Further elaborating on their design choice, Nike mentioned that the 2024 kits are meant to celebrate football heroes of the past while incorporating a modern twist, intending to bridge generations of fans and players.

The redesign of the St George's Cross on England's football kits has ignited a debate that extends beyond fashion and sports. It touches on broader themes of national identity, tradition versus modernity, and the role of sports in reflecting societal values.