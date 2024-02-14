Outhouse Races: A Quirky and Unique Competition Taking Revelstoke by Storm

Get ready for a unique and quirky competition that's taking the town by storm! The eighth annual Shenendehowa Rotary Club Outhouse Races is set to take place on March 2 at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park in Revelstoke, hosted by Stoke FM.

A Race Like No Other

This isn't your typical race. Teams of five will be navigating a course with outhouses, of all things! And here's the kicker: one team member must remain seated inside the outhouse at all times. With 26 teams participating, this event is sure to draw in a crowd.

Creativity and Craziness Encouraged

Teams are encouraged to get creative with their outhouse designs, making for a fun and entertaining spectacle. Spectators will have the opportunity to view the outhouses before the race begins, so make sure to arrive early!

Melting Snow? No Problem!

Due to the lack of snow, a contingency plan is in place to truck in snow for the event. This ensures that the race can go on, regardless of the weather.

The race will feature one-on-one matchups, with prizes being awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There will also be a spirit prize for the team that shows the most enthusiasm and creativity. Stoke FM will be broadcasting the event live, so even if you can't make it in person, you can still catch all the action.

Mark your calendars for March 2 and join in on the fun at the Shenendehowa Rotary Club Outhouse Races! This is an event you won't want to miss.

In the midst of a melting winter, the Shenendehowa Rotary Club Outhouse Races stands as a testament to the human spirit's ability to find joy and camaraderie in even the most unexpected circumstances. With its unique and quirky format, this event is a celebration of creativity, teamwork, and good-natured fun.

As the teams navigate the course with their outhouses, spectators will be treated to a truly one-of-a-kind spectacle. And with prizes being awarded for speed, creativity, and spirit, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

So if you're looking for a break from the winter doldrums, be sure to check out the Shenendehowa Rotary Club Outhouse Races. It's a race like no other, and it's sure to leave you with a smile on your face and a new appreciation for the power of community.

