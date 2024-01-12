en English
Sports

OU Tops Softball America’s 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place

Softball America’s 2024 preseason college softball rankings have placed the University of Oklahoma (OU) at the pinnacle, with Oklahoma State University (OSU) securing the 14th place. The list also features Texas and Baylor, ranked 7th and 11th respectively. This announcement comes ahead of significant developments in both OU and OSU’s football teams, demonstrating the athletic prowess of these institutions.

OU’s Road to No.1

OU’s softball team, also known as the Oklahoma Sooners, has a rich history of achievements that have paved their way to the top spot in the preseason rankings. The team’s returning players and new additions to the roster have significantly contributed to their promising position for the upcoming season. The Sooners are scheduled to start their season on February 8th in Mexico, with a challenging double-header at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. They will be facing off against Utah Valley and the 9th-ranked Duke.

OSU’s Journey to 14th Place

OSU, known as the Oklahoma State Cowboys, has been ranked as the No. 14 team in the country and fourth among Big 12 conference members. Their previous achievements and key players have played a crucial role in their ranking. The Cowboys are set to kick off their season on the same date, with an away game against California State University at Northridge.

Big 12 Teams Shine in Preseason Rankings

Four Big 12 teams have made their way into the top 25, further cementing the conference’s reputation for competitive softball. Along with OU and OSU, Texas and Baylor have also been ranked high in the list, with Texas at 7th and Baylor at 11th. These rankings not only reflect the team’s individual strengths but also their collective contribution to Big 12’s prominence in the realm of college softball.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

