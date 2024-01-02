en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons

In a blend of personal and professional triumphs, University of Oklahoma (OU) star athletes, Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr., announced their engagement recently. Coleman, a renowned outfielder for the OU softball team, and Bowman Jr., a formidable defensive back for the OU football team, chose to share their joyous news on social media. The announcement came right after the conclusion of the Sooners’ football season, which culminated with a game at the Alamo Bowl, and before the commencement of the upcoming softball season.

Personal Triumph Amidst Professional Success

Quoting Romans 12:10, Coleman’s social media post read, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” This proclamation of their commitment to each other was shared along with images from their engagement ceremony. This personal milestone for the couple arrives amidst their successful athletic careers at OU. Bowman Jr. has recently confirmed his return to OU for another year, providing a sense of stability to the fan base. He had a notable debut season and continued to excel under first-year coach Brent Venables.

Transfer of Athletic Talents

In other related news, Jocelyn Malaska, a rising senior cornerback from Bethany, Oklahoma, has decided to transfer back to the University of Oklahoma. Malaska, who was born in Haiti and adopted by Oklahoman parents, had initially committed to Texas Tech, only to flip his commitment to Utah following an in-home visit from Utah’s defensive coordinator. After two seasons at Utah, Malaska chose to return to Oklahoma, bolstering the university’s already strong cornerback group.

Vestible Inc. – An Innovative Platform for Athletes

On a somewhat related note, an Overland Park startup, Vestible Inc., is working on creating a unique marketplace for buying and selling shares in athletes. This platform allows fans to invest in promising athletes, potentially leading to financial gains. With a dozen athletes already signed up, the platform targets ‘blue chip’ athletes and plans to diversify to other sports and social influencers in the future.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter

By Salman Khan

Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West

By Salman Khan

Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake

By Salman Khan

Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak

By Salman Khan

Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season ...
@Sports · 4 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season ...
heart comment 0
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule

By Salman Khan

West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football

By Salman Khan

Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Liverpool’s Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
31 seconds
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
36 seconds
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
39 seconds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
41 seconds
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
1 min
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
1 min
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
2 mins
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
Gina Fiandaca Concludes Stint as Senior Advisor in Governor Healey's Administration Amid Controversy
2 mins
Gina Fiandaca Concludes Stint as Senior Advisor in Governor Healey's Administration Amid Controversy
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app