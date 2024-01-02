OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons

In a blend of personal and professional triumphs, University of Oklahoma (OU) star athletes, Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr., announced their engagement recently. Coleman, a renowned outfielder for the OU softball team, and Bowman Jr., a formidable defensive back for the OU football team, chose to share their joyous news on social media. The announcement came right after the conclusion of the Sooners’ football season, which culminated with a game at the Alamo Bowl, and before the commencement of the upcoming softball season.

Personal Triumph Amidst Professional Success

Quoting Romans 12:10, Coleman’s social media post read, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” This proclamation of their commitment to each other was shared along with images from their engagement ceremony. This personal milestone for the couple arrives amidst their successful athletic careers at OU. Bowman Jr. has recently confirmed his return to OU for another year, providing a sense of stability to the fan base. He had a notable debut season and continued to excel under first-year coach Brent Venables.

Transfer of Athletic Talents

In other related news, Jocelyn Malaska, a rising senior cornerback from Bethany, Oklahoma, has decided to transfer back to the University of Oklahoma. Malaska, who was born in Haiti and adopted by Oklahoman parents, had initially committed to Texas Tech, only to flip his commitment to Utah following an in-home visit from Utah’s defensive coordinator. After two seasons at Utah, Malaska chose to return to Oklahoma, bolstering the university’s already strong cornerback group.

