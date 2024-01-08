Otto Porter Jr. Receives Long-Awaited Championship Ring from Warriors

After nearly two years, Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. returned to the Chase Center on Sunday night, marking his first visit since his triumphant NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. The evening was marked by a touching ceremony, a special moment that saw Warriors’ star player, Stephen Curry, present Porter with his well-deserved championship ring.

A Long-Awaited Moment

Porter’s joy was palpable as he accepted his championship ring, a symbol of his contribution to the Warriors’ 2022 championship season. Despite the lengthy wait, the forward seemed delighted, his broad smile lighting up the court. The Warriors had opted to wait for Porter’s return to the Chase Center to present him with the ring in person, instead of sending it via mail, making the moment all the more special.

Porter’s Journey with the Warriors

Drafted as the third overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2013 NBA draft, Porter joined the Warriors in 2019. Throughout the Warriors’ 2022 championship run, Porter made significant contributions, clocking an average of 19.5 minutes per game, and providing 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per night.

From the Bay to the Raptors

After their championship season, Porter left the Warriors and has been playing for the Toronto Raptors for the past two seasons. His return to the Chase Center, however, was delayed due to his limited appearances in games the previous year, which prevented him from being present when the Raptors visited the Chase Center. But as fate would have it, the moment of reunion and recognition finally arrived, making it a night to remember for both Otto Porter Jr. and the Golden State Warriors.