Ottawa Soccer Team Signs Two Top Goalkeepers to Fortify Defense

In a strategic move that promises to fortify their defensive line, Ottawa's soccer team has announced the signing of two formidable goalkeepers. The acquisitions, unveiled on February 9, 2024, have sparked a wave of anticipation among fans and analysts alike.

A Tale of Two Goalkeepers

The first of these new recruits is 24-year-old Rayane Yesli. Born in Algeria, Yesli moved to Montreal at the tender age of two. His journey in professional soccer began at CF Montreal's academy, where he honed his skills and developed his unique style. Yesli's talent did not go unnoticed, and he soon found himself playing for Vibonese in Italy.

Yesli's career took a significant turn when he joined the Montreal Carabins for university soccer. His performance was nothing short of extraordinary, leading to his draft by Valour in 2021. Despite Valour's last-place finish in the 2023 season, Yesli shone brightly with 81 saves, the second-highest among CPL goalkeepers.

The second signing is Jonathan Viscosi, a 32-year-old goalkeeper with an impressive track record. Viscosi joins Ottawa's soccer team from Vaasan Palloseura in Finland, where he demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency.

Fostering Healthy Competition

Coach Carlos Gonzalez expressed his satisfaction with the new signings, stating, "I am proud to have two great goalkeepers joining us. This will foster healthy competition within the team, pushing each player to perform at their best."

The addition of Yesli and Viscosi to the team also means that Noah Verhoeven, a former Canadian youth international and product of the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program, will continue to be a key player. Verhoeven, who made 27 appearances for Ottawa last season, brings valuable experience with 111 career CPL appearances under his belt.

A Promising Future

As Ottawa's soccer team gears up for the 2024 season, the excitement is palpable. The new goalkeeping duo, coupled with Verhoeven's experience, promises a robust defense that could significantly impact the team's performance.

With these strategic roster updates, Ottawa's soccer team is poised to redefine its position in the Canadian Premier League. As Coach Gonzalez put it, "Today's news is not just about strengthening our squad; it's about shaping our future."