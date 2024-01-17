Ottawa Senators Eye Future Prospects as Playoff Chances Fade

As the Ottawa Senators' playoff hopes dim with each game, it seems the team's focus may be shifting towards the future. The Senators, a staple of the NHL, are looking to trade short-term victories for long-term gains. The strategy? Increasing the playing time for prospects from their AHL affiliate in Belleville.

Building Tomorrow's Senators

The move is a calculated gamble, with the potential to pay off in next year's NHL Entry Draft. By giving more time on ice to Belleville players, the team can assess their potential and increase their chances of securing a higher draft pick. Among those hoped to be part of the Senators' future is the highly sought-after Macklin Celebrini.

Prospects in the Pipeline

Three Belleville players in particular have caught the attention of Senators' fans and analysts. Angus Crookshank, a left winger known for his resilience and scoring ability, can provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Kleven, a defenseman who uses his size and toughness to his advantage, could enhance the team's backline. And Tyler Boucher, despite a history of injuries, has the potential to blossom into a powerful forward.

Expanding the Bench

Other Belleville players like Maxence Guenette, Donovan Sebrango, and Cole Reinhardt could also see more of the ice as the season progresses. This strategy will not only increase the depth of the Senators' roster but also provide the team with a clearer understanding of their prospect pipeline. This knowledge will be vital during off-season trades.

While the Senators' current season may not end with a playoff run, this shift in strategy could set the stage for a stronger future. As the team trades wins for player development, the Belleville prospects stand ready to prove their worth and shape the Senators' destiny.