Ottawa Senators Extend Contract for Shane Pinto Amid High Expectations

The Ottawa Senators have reaffirmed their faith in forward Shane Pinto, signing him to a one-year contract extension worth $775,000. This development comes as the 21-year-old center, a promising talent for the Senators, prepares to return to the ice following a previous injury which saw him sidelined.

Pinto's Return to The Ice

Shane Pinto, the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is set to make his debut in the 2023-24 season. Pinto's return is particularly anticipated after he served a 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's gambling policy. Despite this setback, the team and its fans are eager to see Pinto put the suspension behind him and step back onto the ice.

Expectations for Pinto's Contribution

Prior to his injury, Pinto played in 12 games during the previous season, scoring seven points and demonstrating his potential as an asset to the Senators' roster. His contract extension is a clear sign of the Senators' confidence in his potential and their commitment to nurturing young talent. The Senators have high expectations for Pinto's development and believe he can contribute significantly to the team's performance in the coming season.

Pinto's Career Trajectory

Pinto's professional career has been marked by solid achievements, despite the brief interruption due to his suspension. The young star recorded new career highs in goals, assists, and points in the 2022-23 season, ranking seventh in team scoring. As Pinto enters his fourth NHL season, he brings with him 43 points and 30 penalty minutes over 99 games. His collegiate career at the University of North Dakota is also noteworthy and was instrumental in the Senators' decision to draft him in 2019.