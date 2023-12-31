Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul

The Ottawa Senators have confirmed Steve Staios as the permanent general manager, a move that fortifies their management structure after significant upheavals. Staios, who has also been serving as the president of hockey operations, assumed the general manager’s role on an interim basis following the NHL’s decision to strip the Senators of a first-round draft pick. This penalty, resulting from a mishandled trade involving player Evgenii Dadonov, triggered the exit of former general manager, Pierre Dorion.

Strategic Shift in Senators’ Management

The permanent appointment of Staios as both the general manager and president of hockey operations aligns with team owner Michael Andlauer’s vision for a ‘two-headed monster’ management structure. Contrary to initial expectations of dividing the roles, Staios’s dual appointment has been surprising. However, the bolstering of the team’s hockey operations department through the addition of Dave Poulin as senior vice president and the promotion of Ryan Bowness to associate general manager underscores the strategic shift in the Senators’ management.

Poulin and Bowness Bolster Hockey Operations

Dave Poulin, an ex-NHL player boasting a prolific career, brings a wealth of experience to the Senators. His recent stint as a TSN analyst has provided him with in-depth knowledge of the Senators, and his prior roles in hockey operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs and coaching experience at the NCAA level further substantiate his credentials. As the Senators grapple with managing their salary cap and integrating key players like Shane Pinto, the revamped front office is set to tackle pressing issues.

A New Era for the Ottawa Senators

The strategic shift in the Senators’ management, marked by the appointment of Staios and the additions of Poulin and Bowness, signifies a new era for the team. Staios’s extensive NHL career, coupled with his successful partnership with Andlauer in the Ontario Hockey League, positions him as a competent leader for the Senators’ front office. The addition of Poulin further strengthens the team’s hockey operations, by incorporating a seasoned professional with a profound understanding of the game and the Senators’ dynamics. As the Senators forge ahead with their overhauled front office, the synergy between Staios, Poulin, and Bowness is anticipated to propel the team towards its objectives.