Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM

In a strategic move to strengthen their team and enhance their performance on the ice, the Ottawa Senators have announced a significant reshuffle in their management team. The new appointments include Steve Staios as the General Manager, Dave Poulin in an unspecified management role, and Ryan Bowness in a role similar to Poulin. This step is seen as a significant one in the Senators’ journey to bolster their management team.

Staios Steps up as GM

Steve Staios, who was serving as the interim General Manager of the Senators, has now been officially appointed to the position. Staios brings to the table his rich experience from various roles within the hockey world, including his previous position as the President and General Manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. This decision comes in the wake of the firing of the team’s head coach, D.J. Smith. Jacques Martin has been named the interim head coach and Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant coach.

New Additions to the Management Team

Alongside Staios, the Senators have added Dave Poulin and Ryan Bowness to their management roster. Poulin, a former NHL player and executive, has been signed in an unspecified management role, while Bowness, who has a background in hockey operations and player development, joins the organization in a similar capacity. Both will be reporting to Staios.

Strategic Appointments to Bolster the Team

The appointments are part of the Senators’ strategic efforts to bolster their management team and improve their on-ice performance. The new management team will need to address pressing items on their agenda once everyone is healthy. They aim to evaluate the coaching staff, roster, and dynamics of the team to make necessary changes and improve consistency.

These appointments mark just the latest in a rapid succession of changes made by Ottawa in recent weeks as they work to improve their standing in the Atlantic Division. With these strategic appointments, the Ottawa Senators are looking to bring about a significant change in their performance and standing in the Atlantic Division.