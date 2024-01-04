Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety

Despite repeated warnings and recent tragedies related to ice safety in Ottawa, some residents persist in skating on natural ice surfaces. This includes popular spots like ponds, lakes, and rivers, where conditions may not be as secure as they appear.

Seeking Safely Frozen Surfaces

Mother and resident MJ Diotte, along with her son Thomas, opted for a cautious approach to their outdoor skating adventure at Meech Lake. They confirmed the ice thickness with locals who had drilled around the lake, ensuring a safe depth of eight to nine inches. An orange pylon was strategically placed on the lake to indicate areas deemed unsafe for skating. This careful approach stands as a beacon of safety in a season marred by reckless behavior and preventable tragedies.

Risky Recreation on Thin Ice

Despite these safety measures taken by some, others continue to ignore the hazards. Individuals have been seen skating on Mud Lake and the Rideau Canal, where the ice integrity is uncertain. The Ottawa Fire Services and Lifesaving Society Ottawa have been vocal about these dangers, emphasizing the risks of skating on rivers with moving water and the necessity of having at least ten centimeters of thick clear blue ice for safety.

Heeding the Warnings

The authorities advise against trusting the ice, urging residents to take precautions like wearing a life jacket, not skating alone or at night, and paying attention to ice condition signs. These recommendations come in the wake of a recent tragedy where two teenagers lost their lives after falling through ice on the Rideau River. Over the last two years, Ottawa Fire Services reported a total of 30 ice rescues and they are aiming to further reduce this number through increased public awareness and adherence to safety guidelines.