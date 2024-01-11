Ottawa Redblacks Secure Contract Extension with Last Original Player

Amidst the bustling dynamics of the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Ottawa Redblacks, in a significant move, have re-signed their defensive lineman Nigel Romick. This one-year contract extension ensures that Romick, the last original member of the team, will continue to don the Redblacks colors through the 2024 season.

Emphasizing Loyalty and Commitment

At 32, Nigel Romick remains a valuable asset to the Redblacks. Since being drafted in 2014, he has played 89 career games for the team, demonstrating his consistency and dedication. His contributions are not just confined to his performance on the field, but also to his deep-rooted loyalty to the Ottawa-based team. Romick’s inability to envision himself in any other team’s colors is a testament to his commitment to the Redblacks.

A Track Record of Success

Throughout his tenure, Romick has recorded 101 tackles and one sack, reflecting his significant contribution to the team’s defensive strategy. More than just being a player, Romick’s journey with the Redblacks narrates a story of perseverance and ambition, of a player who has woven himself into the very fabric of the team’s history.

Facing the Future with Optimism

With the contract extension, Romick was saved from hitting the free agent market on February 13. The player’s gratitude for the opportunity to continue his career with Ottawa, especially performing in front of his family, adds a personal dimension to this professional milestone. As he gears up for the 2024 season, Romick’s unwavering aim to bring another Grey Cup to the organization signifies his focused vision for the team’s success.