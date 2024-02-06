Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Canceled for the Second Consecutive Year

Cancellation has once more struck the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival, marking the second consecutive year the event has been called off due to unfavorable ice conditions on the Rideau Canal. This is the fourth cancellation in a row, with the previous two being a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recurring cancellations spark questions about the future of the festival.

Impact of Current Cancellation

John Brooman, CEO of the Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation, voices his concerns amid the ongoing disruptions. The blow is heavier this year as the festival was set to host the esteemed 2nd International Ice Dragon Boat Federation World Club Crew Ice Dragon Boat Championships, which would have drawn over 1,600 competitors from around the world. Teams were gearing up from Europe, Pakistan, and the United States for this unique Canadian winter sport experience.

Reasons and Repercussions

The Rideau Canal Skateway, the traditional venue for the festival, has only been open for a mere four days this season. The mild weather forecast continues to be unfavorable, making the canal's ice conditions unsuitable for the races. Despite efforts to reschedule or even relocate the races, no alternative locations met the unique size requirements of the racecourse.

Concert Series Continues

Despite the unfortunate cancellations, the festival's 'Live The Rainbow' concert series remains unaffected. This series will proceed as planned, serving as a beacon of resilience and showcasing performances from a variety of artists. Meanwhile, participants registered for the races will be fully refunded, offering a small consolation in these challenging times.