Whippoorwills: A Southern Gothic YA Tale of Unity and Resilience

In 2028, the graphic novel landscape will welcome a new addition: Whippoorwills, a Southern Gothic YA tale from Crystal Frasier and Val Wise. This enchanting narrative follows three young trans women as they navigate the strange and magical world of an all-girls boarding school. Robyn Chapman of First Second successfully acquired the world English rights at auction.

A Tale of Mystery and Unity

Whippoorwills, the upcoming graphic novel by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise, is a captivating Southern Gothic YA story centered around three young trans women. Set in a mysterious and magical all-girls boarding school, the protagonists must rely on unity and resilience to survive.

Frasier and Wise, both esteemed figures in the comic industry, have previously collaborated on Cheer Up!: Love and Pompoms, a heartwarming coming-of-age tale. In Whippoorwills, they delve deeper into the human experience, exploring themes of identity, friendship, and the supernatural.

Industry Veterans and Their Acclaimed Work

Crystal Frasier is a seasoned game developer and comic book writer, with notable works including Pathfinder, Mutants & Masterminds, Love Is a Battlefield, Immortal Hulk, and Gamma Flight. She has also contributed to DC and Marvel comics, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Val Wise has made a name for herself in the comic world through her work on Werewoofs, Summit, Rolled & Told, Bear Company, Wayward Kindred, and Cheer Up!: Love and Pompoms. Her unique style and storytelling abilities have earned her a dedicated following.

A Promising Acquisition

Robyn Chapman of First Second, a renowned graphic novel publisher, recognized the potential in Whippoorwills, securing world English rights in a competitive auction. The acquisition reflects the expanding market for children's graphic novels and the increasing demand for diverse, engaging stories.

Desiree Wilson of Looking Glass Literary and Media represented Frasier and Wise in the negotiation process, ensuring a successful partnership between the creators and publisher.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of Whippoorwills in 2028, the collaboration between Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, and First Second promises to captivate readers and further the evolution of graphic novels.

In a time when the children's graphic novel market is expanding rapidly, Whippoorwills stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and representation. By introducing young readers to diverse characters and engaging narratives, Frasier and Wise are helping to create a new generation of comic book enthusiasts.

With its enchanting Southern Gothic atmosphere, Whippoorwills invites readers to join three young trans women on their journey through a mysterious and magical all-girls boarding school. As they unite to face the challenges ahead, this captivating graphic novel will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.