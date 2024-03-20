Retired Cameraman Strikes Gold: Unearths England's Largest Nugget Worth £30,000 in Shropshire

When retired cameraman Richard Brock, joined a treasure-hunting expedition in Shropshire, little did he know he would find England's largest gold nugget, setting a new record. Weighing 64.8 grams and valued at approximately £30,000, the discovery of 'Hiro's Nugget' has captured the imagination of collectors and history enthusiasts alike. Brock's find not only marks a significant moment in British treasure hunting but also highlights the enduring allure of metal detecting as a hobby.

A Serendipitous Discovery

Arriving an hour late to the hunt on private farmland near Much Wenlock in the Shropshire Hills, Brock feared he had missed his chance at finding anything of value. However, within twenty minutes, his fellow detectorists were buzzing around him, intrigued by his remarkable discovery. Despite a faulty metal detector, Brock unearthed the gold nugget buried just five or six inches below the surface. The find was astonishing, not only for its size but also because it surpassed the previous English record by over 10 grams. Named after Hiro, Brock's faithful detecting companion, 'Hiro's Nugget' has since become a symbol of luck and perseverance in the treasure-hunting community.

The Significance of the Find

The discovery of 'Hiro's Nugget' is notable not just for its size but for its rarity. England is not typically known for large gold nuggets, making this find exceptionally rare. Previous significant discoveries in the UK have been made in Wales and Scotland, but none match the size of Brock's find on English soil. Under the UK's 1996 Treasure Act, such discoveries are considered potential treasure and must be reported to the local coroner within 14 days. The nugget's auction, managed by Mullock Jones, has attracted attention from across the globe, with collectors eager to own a piece of English history.

What Lies Ahead

Richard Brock plans to split the proceeds from the sale of 'Hiro's Nugget' with the landowner, a gesture that underscores the camaraderie and respect within the treasure-hunting community. As the auction draws to a close, with the nugget expected to fetch at least £30,000, this discovery highlights the unpredictable nature of metal detecting and the potential for remarkable finds in the most unexpected of places. For Brock and fellow enthusiasts, the thrill of the hunt and the possibility of unearthing history keep the passion for metal detecting alive.

The discovery of 'Hiro's Nugget' not only enriches the annals of treasure hunting in England but also inspires a new generation of detectorists. The allure of uncovering hidden treasures, combined with the potential for significant financial gain, ensures that the hobby remains vibrant and appealing. As Brock's find demonstrates, the next major discovery could be just beneath our feet, waiting to be unearthed by an intrepid treasure hunter.