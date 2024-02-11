A Star is Born: The Journey to Find Ally Maine

In the storied saga of "A Star is Born," each reincarnation weaves a tale as captivating as the film itself. The fourth iteration, released in 2018, was no exception. Before Lady Gaga's mesmerizing performance as Ally Maine, a constellation of music's brightest stars were considered for the role. The journey to find the perfect leading lady spanned years, with financial roadblocks and scheduling conflicts ultimately determining the film's destiny.

Advertisment

The Early Contenders

Esperanza Spalding: Before Bradley Cooper took the reins, Clint Eastwood was set to direct the film. In 2011, jazz prodigy Esperanza Spalding was rumored to be Eastwood's top choice. Fresh off her Grammy win for Best New Artist, she seemed the perfect candidate to breathe new life into the classic story. However, as the project evolved, Spalding's star faded from the production's firmament.

Alicia Keys: Another early contender was Alicia Keys, the R&B powerhouse with a penchant for soulful ballads. Her manager confirmed that she had been approached for the role in 2002, but ultimately passed due to the desire for a more dramatic debut on the silver screen.

Advertisment

The Final Countdown

Beyoncé: When Bradley Cooper signed on as director and star, he set his sights on Beyoncé to play Ally Maine. The pop icon's powerhouse vocals and undeniable charisma made her a formidable frontrunner. However, the deal fell through, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts and the singer's pregnancy with twins.

Adele: Following Beyoncé's departure, Cooper turned his attention to Adele. The British songstress, known for her heart-wrenching ballads, seemed a natural fit for the emotional rollercoaster that is "A Star is Born." Unfortunately, Adele's burgeoning family and reluctance to star in a film led her to decline the role.

The Star is Born

Just as the search for Ally seemed to reach a stalemate, fate intervened. In 2016, Lady Gaga performed at a cancer benefit, where Cooper was a guest. The pop provocateur's raw, emotive performance left the actor-director in awe. Despite initial reservations about her acting chops, Cooper knew he had found his leading lady.