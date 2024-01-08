Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era

Major League Soccer (MLS) bids farewell to one of its most iconic figures, Osvaldo Alonso, who announced his retirement at the ripe age of 38. The seasoned defensive midfielder’s career, spanning 15 seasons, saw him etch his legacy primarily with the Seattle Sounders. Alonso’s story is one of relentless ambition, a Cuban native’s journey to MLS stardom, and a testament to sheer human will.

Ozzie’s Remarkable Journey

Born and raised in San Cristobal, Cuba, Alonso’s professional career kicked off with Charleston Battery in the USL post his bold defection from the Cuban national team. His meteoric rise began in earnest when he joined the Seattle Sounders in 2009. Over the subsequent decade, Alonso became an invaluable asset to the Sounders, featuring in 339 games and playing a pivotal role in their triumphant 2016 MLS Cup run.

Alonso’s Legacy in MLS

Apart from the coveted MLS Cup, Alonso’s tenure with the Sounders was marked with four U.S. Open Cup titles and the 2014 Supporters’ Shield. His career statistics, a testament to his consistent performance and dedication, boast 13 goals and 27 assists across 349 MLS games. The last two seasons of his career were spent with Atlanta United, although his appearances became less frequent.

End of an Era

Alonso’s retirement signals the end of an era in MLS history. Despite facing injury struggles in his later years, including a significant ACL tear just four games into the 2022 season, his influence on the field remained undiminished. With a staggering 28,333 minutes logged in his career, Alonso’s contributions to MLS and his teams reflect an enduring legacy that will be remembered for years to come.