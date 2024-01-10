Oskaloosa Athletes Shug Sneed and Adaugo Nwachukwu Earn ‘Statesmen of the Week’ Honors

In the realm of college sports, exceptional performances are often the result of tireless dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. This week, such commitment has been exemplified by two standout athletes at Oskaloosa: Shug Sneed and Adaugo Nwachukwu. Their formidable displays in basketball and wrestling, respectively, have earned them the coveted title of ‘Statesmen of the Week’ for January 1-7.

Sneed’s Stellar Show

Shug Sneed, a junior basketball player hailing from Chicago, Illinois, showcased his skills on the court in a game against Peru State. Sneed, majoring in Computer Science, delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 17 points with a commendable 8-for-12 shooting from the field. He also marked his name in the double-double category by securing 10 rebounds. Complementing his scoring and rebounding prowess, Sneed contributed to the team’s defense with one assist and one blocked shot.

Nwachukwu’s Unbeatable Streak

Adaugo Nwachukwu, a junior women’s wrestler from San Jose, California, was another athlete that made a lasting impression. Majoring in Exercise Science, Nwachukwu demonstrated her wrestling prowess at the NWCA National Duals, maintaining an undefeated 4-0 record. Her victory list is as impressive as it is diverse: a 10-0 technical fall against Migdalys Ramos of Cumberlands, a forfeit win over Missouri Baptist, a swift pin of Brianna Membreno of Doane in under a minute (31 seconds to be precise), and a 12-0 technical fall against Lexie Garza from Eastern Oregon.

Unwavering Support from Gardner-Collier Jewelry

The recognition and celebration of both athletes’ achievements are backed by the support of Gardner-Collier Jewelry. This local jeweler, situated in the Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa, has shown unwavering commitment to encouraging and honoring the sporting talents in the community.

Both Sneed’s and Nwachukwu’s performances are a testament to their dedication, hard work, and sheer will to succeed. Their achievements not only reflect their individual prowess but also underscore the strength and tenacity of the Oskaloosa sports community. As we usher in the new year, these two ‘Statesmen of the Week’ have set an inspiring benchmark for their peers to emulate.