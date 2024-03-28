Oscar Quiroz Clinches Victory in 93rd Holy Saturday Cross Country Classic, Belize

As Valvoline’s Oscar Quiroz, Jr. prepares to defend his title in the upcoming Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic, reflections on the 93rd edition showcase a thrilling victory for Belize against international competitors. Quiroz secured first place with a remarkable time of 5:43:19 in the 139.9-mile race, a testament to the event's rich history and competitive spirit dating back to 1928. Cory Williams and Jonathan Brown completed the podium, highlighting a blend of local and international talent.

Historic Race, Modern Champions

The Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic is not just a race; it's a tradition that captures the heart of Belizean sports culture. Starting at 6:00 am from Belize City, heading to San Ignacio, and looping back, the race challenges cyclists over a grueling 139.9 miles. Quiroz’s victory in 2023 was a moment of national pride, marking another chapter in the event’s storied history. With competitors like Cory Williams and Jonathan Brown taking the subsequent top spots, the race underscored the growing international interest and competitive nature of this Belizean classic.

Top Ten Titans

The 93rd edition saw a mix of Belizean and international cyclists dominating the top ten. Following Quiroz, Williams, and Brown were John DeLong, Osvaldo Mora, and a series of under-23 contenders that showed the young talent rising through the ranks. The diversity of nationalities and the close finishes among the top contenders speak volumes about the race’s competitive edge and the global cycling community's interest in Belize’s premier cycling event.

Looking Forward

As the 94th edition approaches, eyes are set on Quiroz and his competitors, with questions about whether the defending champion can maintain his title against a backdrop of ever-increasing competition. The Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic not only celebrates cycling but also brings together communities, athletes, and nations in a display of sportsmanship and endurance. With each pedal stroke, participants write their names into the annals of a race that transcends borders, making it a beacon for cyclists worldwide.

The anticipation builds as the cycling world looks to Belize, where history, culture, and competition collide on Holy Saturday. Quiroz’s victory in 2023 has set the stage for a fiercely contested race in 2024, promising another exciting chapter in the legacy of the Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic.