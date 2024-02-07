Oscar De La Hoya's Controversial Teaser for Reality TV Show Stirs Social Media

Oscar De La Hoya, a celebrated boxing icon and former six-weight world champion, recently sent shockwaves through his social media following with an audacious Instagram post. The image, featuring De La Hoya ironing a shirt in his birthday suit, teased an upcoming reality TV series he's involved in. The post, a bold marketing move, elicited a swift and mixed reaction from his one million followers, sparking debate over its appropriateness and the message it sends to his family.

Controversial Post Ignites Online Frenzy

The post, which left almost nothing to the imagination, has been met with a range of responses. While some followers were amused, others raised concerns about the image's potential impact on his loved ones, including his girlfriend, Holly Sonders. Sonders, however, expressed a positive outlook on the post's impact, highlighting the rapid traction it gained online and the potential success of their reality show.

Reality TV Series: A Sneak Peek into De La Hoya's Life

Beyond the controversial post, De La Hoya has been busy working on a reality TV series alongside Sonders. The series is set to offer a glimpse into their bustling life together, featuring their professional and personal endeavors. Among these are a potential political run in Las Vegas and their collaboration with De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions company, which represents boxing greats like Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Ryan Garcia.

De La Hoya's Boxing Career and Health

De La Hoya's social media activities aside, the former champion also opened up about his boxing career and health. He retired from boxing in 2008 following a defeat by Manny Pacquiao. Despite a brief comeback attempt in 2020 against Vitor Belfort, a severe case of COVID-19 halted his plans. De La Hoya acknowledged his struggle with his ego and the mental challenges of distinguishing between his passion for boxing and his physical ability, ultimately realizing a return to the ring is not in his future.