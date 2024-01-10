Oscar Bobb: The ‘Little Wizard’ Casting Spells at Manchester City

Oscar Bobb, fondly known as the ‘Little Wizard’, is rapidly emerging as a key player in Manchester City’s first team, catching the keen eye of coach Pep Guardiola. This 20-year-old prodigy, nurtured in the youth setup, has proven that he is ready to shoulder more significant responsibilities on the field and has thus secured a spot in Guardiola’s vision for the team.

From Norway to Manchester City: The Rise of the ‘Little Wizard’

Even in his early days, Bobb’s extraordinary abilities were apparent. His former coach at Lyn, Mikal Aaserud, bestowed upon him the nickname ‘Little Wizard’ for his remarkable ability to take on opponents. Aaserud reminisces about Bobb’s consistent and influential performances against teams of all strengths, including at elite tournaments where Bobb distinguished himself against formidable opponents like Atletico Madrid.

Navigating the Pressure of Early Fame

It’s not common for Norway to produce such celebrated young talent, often adding a layer of pressure on such individuals. However, Bobb managed to navigate this intense scrutiny with grace, performing exceptionally while maintaining his cool. When Bobb decided to move abroad, it brought a sense of relief to Aaserud, as he believed it would allow Bobb to mix with a pool of talented players and continue his development away from Norway’s intense national spotlight.

A Bright Future with Manchester City

Despite a brief lull in his career in Portugal, Bobb has slipped seamlessly into Manchester City’s side. His dribbling skills and intelligence on the ball have earned him over 500 minutes of play for City, including starts in high-profile matches in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League. Guardiola has praised Bobb for his performance and attitude, indicating a bright future for the young talent at Manchester City.