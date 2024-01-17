Orton Expresses Desire for Singles Match Against Cena at WrestleMania

Delving into the realm of wrestling, an intriguing prospect looms. Randy Orton, a 14-time World Champion in the world of WWE, has publicly expressed his yearning for a singles match against John Cena at the future WrestleMania event. A titanic clash that, surprisingly, has never transpired before at this highly prestigious event.

Advertisment

Orton and Cena: Rivals Yet to Meet at WrestleMania

Orton and Cena share a rivalry that harks back to their initial development days in Ohio Valley Wrestling and their respective debuts on the main roster in 2002. Their careers have intertwined extensively, resulting in numerous encounters, some of which have been incredibly intense. However, despite their long and storied rivalry, they have never faced off in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania. Their last match occurred on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and since then, the ring has not witnessed their face-off.

A Dream Scenario: Orton vs. Cena for the Championship Title

Advertisment

While discussing on WWE's 'The Bump,' Orton revealed a dream scenario for him: competing against Cena at WrestleMania for a championship title. He candidly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the realization of this match, yet firmly expressed his belief that it's not only a match he yearns for but one that would exhilarate the fans.

The Future: Uncertain Yet Intriguing

The possibility of this dream match occurring is currently shrouded in speculation. With Orton and fans alike hopeful for this colossal match-up, the future of this potential clash remains a tantalizing mystery. The wrestling world awaits with bated breath, hoping for the realization of this dream scenario.