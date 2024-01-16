Orlando City SC Secures Defender Michael Halliday Until 2025

Orlando City SC, the esteemed Major League Soccer (MLS) club, has announced the extension of homegrown defender Michael Halliday's contract through the year 2025. The fresh contract, a two-year deal, also includes options for the club to extend Halliday's stay for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

A Florida Native's Journey

The 23-year-old Florida native, who made his debut for Orlando City in 2021, has since been a part of the club's roster for 30 Major League Soccer (MLS) matches. Over this period, Halliday made 13 starts and contributed two assists, demonstrating his growing potential and value to the team.

Words from the General Manager

General Manager Luiz Muzzi expressed confidence in Halliday's progression since he joined the first team. He praised Halliday's performance in significant domestic and international games and expressed anticipation for the defender's further development in the coming years.

International Representation

Off the club grounds, Halliday has represented the United States at the under-20 level, playing in 12 matches since 2022. His international career includes participation in four games at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Argentina, further showcasing his talent on the global stage.