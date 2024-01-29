Orkin's Bedbug Data Reveals America's Most Infested Cities

In a recent revelation that might leave many feeling itchy, pest control company Orkin has identified some of America's largest cities as the epicenters of significant bedbug infestations. The data, highlighted by Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo, reveal that the tiny yet troublesome pests continue to be a growing problem, particularly in urban areas.

Orlando Joins the Unwanted List

Orlando, Florida has been ranked 46th among the top 50 worst cities in the United States for bedbug infestations. An unwanted accolade that is indicative of a growing concern for bedbug infestations in the city.

The Pestilent Top Five

Orkin's 2024 list of the most bedbug-infested cities doesn't spare some of the nation's largest metropolises. For the fourth consecutive year, Chicago tops the list, trailed by New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Los Angeles. These rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential bedbug treatments performed by Orkin between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

Insights into the Infestations

The report goes beyond mere rankings, diving into the behavior and characteristics of bedbugs, signs of an infestation, and offering prevention tips. The data suggest that these nocturnal pests, which feed on human blood, are far from being eradicated despite modern pest control measures. Bedbugs are known for their resilience and adaptability, making them a persistent problem for homeowners and businesses alike.

