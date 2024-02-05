Orillia Ready to Host the Ontario 55+ Winter Games 2024

The city of Orillia, fondly known as the Sunshine City, is all set to host the much-anticipated Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games. The city has been preparing for over a year to welcome nearly 1,000 athletes, all aged 55 and above, who will compete in nine diverse sports, including hockey, curling, alpine skiing, badminton, volleyball, duplicate bridge, table tennis, and prediction skating.

Volunteer Support and Impact on Local Economy

A strong volunteer support system, comprising more than 150 individuals, has been instrumental in gearing up for the Games. The event, financially backed by a $235,000 hosting grant from the Province of Ontario, participant funding, and Orillia's Municipal Accommodation Tax, is expected to generate over $1.5 million in local economic impact, providing a significant boost to the Sunshine City's economy.

Mayor's Message and Public Participation

Orillia's Mayor Don McIsaac sees the event as an excellent platform to showcase the city and has extended his best wishes to all participants. The public is being invited to attend the sporting events free of charge, a gesture made possible by local sponsorships. The venues for the Games are spread across various locations, with a full schedule available at orillia2024.ca.

City Preparations and Adjustments

With the Games fast approaching, road closures and transit impacts have been announced for February 6 and 7 to facilitate the opening ceremonies and other related activities in downtown Orillia. Certain recreation facilities will see adjusted schedules during the Games, with some programs being canceled or relocated. However, the aquatic center, fitness center, and walking/jogging track at the Orillia Recreation Centre will remain open, ensuring that city residents still have access to these facilities during the event.