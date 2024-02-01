Orel Mangala Joins Olympique Lyonnais on Loan from Nottingham Forest

Olympique Lyonnais has secured a loan deal for Belgian international midfielder, Orel Mangala, from Nottingham Forest, marking a significant move in the football landscape. The loan, lasting until June 30, 2024, carries a fee of 10 million euros ($11.7 million). Notably, the agreement provides a buy option for Lyon to acquire Mangala for 15 million euros ($17.5 million), plus a potential bonus of up to 3 million euros ($3.5 million).

A Win-Win Deal

The deal has been designed to benefit both parties. If Lyon decides to sell Mangala in the future, Nottingham Forest will receive a 10% interest on the profit. This strategic arrangement demonstrates a balanced agreement, protecting the interests of both clubs while ensuring Mangala's career progression.

Mangala's Journey: From Anderlecht to Lyon

Born in 1998 in Brussels, Mangala started his professional career at Anderlecht before moving to Stuttgart in 2017. He played a pivotal role in Stuttgart's promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 season. After logging over 100 appearances for Stuttgart, Mangala moved to Nottingham Forest in 2022, where he played in 53 matches over 18 months. Mangala's move to Lyon adds another chapter to his vibrant football journey.

Mangala and the Belgian Connection

With his move to Olympique Lyonnais, Mangala becomes the third Belgian international to join the club, following Eric Deflandre and Jason Denayer. His international experience includes winning a bronze medal at the U17 World Cup in 2015 and earning 12 caps with the senior team since March 2022. Mangala's addition to Lyon strengthens the club's Belgian connection and boosts their midfield prowess.