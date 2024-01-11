en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Oregon’s Head Coach Dan Lanning Affirms Commitment Amid NFL Speculation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
Oregon’s Head Coach Dan Lanning Affirms Commitment Amid NFL Speculation

Amid the whirlwind of speculation and rumors, Dan Lanning, the head coach of the Oregon Ducks football team, has put to rest talks of his potential departure. The coach affirmed his dedication to the University of Oregon, silencing whispers of a possible move to another college football job, specifically to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Lanning’s assertive stance on social media has now shifted conversations to his potential move to the NFL, following unexpected departures from NFL coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick from their respective teams.

Unwavering Commitment in the Face of Speculation

Lanning’s declaration of commitment came at a time when the college football landscape was rife with conjecture about his next career move. His firm stance has not only reassured the Oregon Ducks community but also emphasized his dedication to Eugene, Oregon. Players, as well as recruits, vouched for the coach’s loyalty, indicating that Lanning is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Securing a Future with the Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning’s bond with the University of Oregon goes beyond the football field. His desire to remain in Eugene for as long as the school will have him has been met with palpable relief. His reassurances to potential recruits have further solidified the notion that the Ducks aren’t going anywhere. With a contract that runs through the 2029 season and guaranteed compensation of $52.2 million, including a $20 million buyout, Lanning’s long-term commitment to the team seems secure.

Impressive Track Record Fuels Speculations

With a successful coaching record of 22-5 in just two seasons with the Ducks, which includes a Fiesta Bowl championship and a No. 6 finish in the AP Poll, Lanning’s prowess is undeniable. His success, coupled with the recent reshuffling of NFL coaches, has inevitably led to speculation about a potential transition to the NFL. While no definitive statements have been made, the unpredictable nature of the NFL coaching scene leaves room for conjecture, keeping fans and pundits on their toes.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
9 mins ago
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Renowned Alabama football coach, Nick Saban, has announced his retirement after an illustrious 17-season career with the Crimson Tide. His departure has ushered in a period of uncertainty for current players, some of whom have begun exploring other opportunities through the NCAA-sanctioned 30-day transfer window. A New Era Beckons Saban’s retirement signals a potential shift
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
26 mins ago
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
33 mins ago
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff
15 mins ago
Houston Triumphs Over Cleveland in NFL Wild-Card Playoff
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
17 mins ago
El Clasico Showdown: Real Madrid and Barcelona Set for Super Cup Final Clash
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
17 mins ago
Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, A Clash of Titans
Latest Headlines
World News
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
2 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
3 mins
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
3 mins
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
Gregory O'Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship
3 mins
Gregory O'Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
4 mins
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
4 mins
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
4 mins
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app